Boost For Chelsea As Roma Hold Only Light Talks On Centre-Back Target

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea linked defender Daniele Rugani recently met Roma sporting director Monchi, but talks over the defender’s future were not concrete or definitive.



The 23-year-old defender was on Chelsea’s hit list last summer, but Juventus decided against selling him after allowing Mattia Caldara to move to AC Milan.











Rugani has struggled to become a certain starter at Juventus despite Massimiliano Allegri insisting that the Italy centre-back is the future of the Bianconeri backline.



Talks over a new deal have not moved forward in any shape or form and ahead of the January window, there are suggestions that Rugani is considering his future in Turin.





It emerged on Thursday morning that his agent recently met Roma sporting director Monchi, who reportedly wants to sign Rugani, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, nothing definitive was discussed about the future.



During deliberations, Rugani’s name did crop up, but the talks were of superficial nature and nothing concrete about the defender possibly joining Roma was spoken about.



Juventus are in no hurry to sell the player, however Rugani is growing restless at his lack of football.



Roma remain keen on Rugani, while he also continues to have a firm fan in the shape of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

