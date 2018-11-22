Bristol City Assistant Fires Warning Shot Ahead of Leeds United Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City assistant boss Jamie McAllister has fired a warning shot at his side's upcoming opponents Leeds United, insisting the Robins will look to put things right when the two sides square off on Saturday.



A loss to Preston North End at home saw Bristol City slip to 13th in the Championship table before the international break.











It was the Robins' third defeat in as many games and McAllister revealed that the team had the chance to look at what they did wrong in the game against Preston during the international break and will look to test Leeds.



“The last two weeks have been good, it’s been a time to reflect and a time to pick the bones out of the Preston game – to see what we didn’t do so well”, McAllister told Bristol City’s official website.





“We’ve had time to work on it in training so the last ten days have been very good on the training pitches.



“We’ve worked a lot with the lads who have looked bright and are ready to go again and want to put things right come Saturday.”



Bristol City are six points behind Derby County, who occupy the final promotion playoff spot in the Championship table at the moment.



The Robins last won a game nearly a month ago when they beat Hull City and will hope to end their three-game losing run on Saturday.

