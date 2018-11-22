Chelsea Target Puts Ball In Juventus’ Court Over New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked defender Daniele Rugani has put the onus on Juventus with regards to talks over a new contract.



Rugani’s future was subject to much speculation last summer when Chelsea wanted to sign him, but Juventus made clear he could not leave.











The Italy defender has struggled to carve out a regular place in the Juventus starting eleven despite Massimiliano Allegri insisting that he is the future of the Italian champions.



Juventus have been plotting to extend his contract with the club, but an agreement is still some distance away and Rugani is believed to be frustrated at his role in Allegri’s squad.





However, the defender insisted that there is no problem on his part with regards to his future at Juventus and stressed that it is up to the club to conduct negotiations with his agents over a new deal.



“There is no problem, but it is the club who decide how and when to conduct the negotiations”, Rugani told RMC Sport when asked about talks over a new deal.



“For a player under 25 and with a contract until 2020, the deadline is not too far away.



“And I would think the club are also thinking on the same lines.”



Rugani’s current deal expires in the summer of 2021.

