XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/11/2018 - 22:44 GMT

Christian Eriksen Will Make Best Decision – Mauricio Pochettino Confident On New Deal

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not worried about Christian Eriksen’s contract situation at the club, believing that the Dane will make the right call.

Eriksen’s current contract runs until 2020, but Pochettino has revealed the Lilywhites are trying to tie him down to a longer deal.




Pochettino feels that the Danish international is well aware of what the club are he believes Eriksen will choose the right course of action.

“He knows, we know what we are doing and we are working hard”, Pochettino told a press conference.
 


“The club is working, trying to take the best decision, Christian is going to take the best decision.

“I am not worried.


“In football I am never worried, but I prefer he is going to sign the new contract and stay a long time at Tottenham.

“That would be fantastic.”

Since signing for Spurs from Ajax in 2012, Eriksen has been a vital player for the club and has made over 200 appearances for the north London outfit.

The Dane is yet to win any silverware with Tottenham and has been linked with a move away from the club, with Barcelona claimed to be suitors.

 