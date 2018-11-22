Christian Eriksen Will Make Best Decision – Mauricio Pochettino Confident On New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not worried about Christian Eriksen’s contract situation at the club, believing that the Dane will make the right call.



Eriksen’s current contract runs until 2020, but Pochettino has revealed the Lilywhites are trying to tie him down to a longer deal.











Pochettino feels that the Danish international is well aware of what the club are he believes Eriksen will choose the right course of action.



“He knows, we know what we are doing and we are working hard”, Pochettino told a press conference.





“The club is working, trying to take the best decision, Christian is going to take the best decision.



“I am not worried.



“In football I am never worried, but I prefer he is going to sign the new contract and stay a long time at Tottenham.



“That would be fantastic.”



Since signing for Spurs from Ajax in 2012, Eriksen has been a vital player for the club and has made over 200 appearances for the north London outfit.



The Dane is yet to win any silverware with Tottenham and has been linked with a move away from the club, with Barcelona claimed to be suitors.