Don’t Change From Leeds United Approach, Former West Brom Star Tells Darren Moore

Former West Brom striker Don Goodman believes Darren Moore must not look to change his tactics from the Baggies’ emphatic win over Leeds United.



Leeds were handed out a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of West Brom at the Hawthorns just ahead of the international break and the result did shock many.











West Brom were in a poor run of form, while Leeds went into the game as league leaders, but Goodman feels Moore got his tactics spot on against the Whites in order to script the win.



He wants the West Brom manager to do away with tinkering with his team and stick to the tactics that handed Leeds a rare defeat this season at the Hawthorns.





Goodman stressed getting back to the top tier will be a tough ask for West Brom, but he is encouraged by what he saw against the Whites.



“That’s the type of football they’re going to have to play if they want to get promoted”, Goodman told the Express & Star.



“History tells us just because you’re relegated from the Premier League, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll get promoted back at the first attempt.



"The figure is less than 30 per cent in recent years.



“It’s a tall order but what I saw from them against Leeds United was very encouraging.”



And Goodman continued: “I think it was a masterstroke putting Matt Phillips in there alongside [James] Morrison and [Jake] Livermore.



“It was a tactic that certainly worked against Leeds United and I don’t really see too much need for Darren Moore to tinker with it.”



West Brom are fifth in the league table, two points behind third-place Leeds and five behind league leaders Norwich City.

