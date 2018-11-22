Elland Road Great Place To Play, We’re Buzzing – Bristol City Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City assistant head coach Jamie McAllister has revealed his side are looking forward to the trip to Elland Road on Saturday, when the Robins will take on Leeds United.



Leeds are third in the Championship table at the moment and have been dubbed promotion candidates this season.











Bristol City, on the other hand, have dropped to 13th in the league table after a good start to the Championship, but will look to regain some of the lost momentum against Leeds.



McAllister says the Bristol City players cannot wait to face Leeds at the historic Elland Road and is hoping his side can come away with a positive result.





“I think Elland Road is a great place to visit. It’s steeped in history, is a great place to play and there will be a full house too”, McAllister told Bristol City’s official website.



“Leeds are doing alright at the moment, they lost the last game against West Brom but it’s a great place to go and play and our lads are buzzing for it, they are looking forward to it.



“They’re desperate to go and put in a performance and hopefully come away with a positive result.”



Bristol City have lost their last three games in the Championship and have drawn blanks in two of those games.



The Robins have beaten Leeds just once in the last 10 meetings between the two sides and will look to change that come Saturday.