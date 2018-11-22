XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/11/2018 - 10:40 GMT

Fulham and West Ham Shape Up For Scrap Over Serie A Star

 




West Ham and Fulham are interested in signing Inter winger Antonio Candreva during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old winger has been a fringe player at Inter this season and has remained an unused substitute in their last three games in Serie A.




Ahead of the winter window, his future at Inter has become subject to speculation and he has been linked with a move to England, with Premier League clubs claimed to be keen.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Candreva has emerged as a target West Ham and Fulham ahead of the January transfer window.
 


The Hammers are looking for cover for the injured Andriy Yarmolenko and the Inter winger is being considered as an option by the Hammers technical team.

Fulham are bracing for a fight for their Premier League future in the second half of the season and are eyeing Candreva as a possible creative addition to their squad.


The winger has been a squad player at Inter this season, but there is still little to suggest that the club are planning to let him go.

He has a contract until 2021 with the Nerazzurri.
 