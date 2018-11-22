Great Goal – Shrewsbury Star Lauds Rangers Loanee Greg Docherty

Follow @insidefutbol





Shrewsbury Town forward Fejiri Okenabirhie has applauded Greg Docherty’s goal after the on-loan Rangers midfielder scored in his side's 3-1 win over Salford City in an FA Cup first-round replay.



The two sides squared off on Wednesday and Docherty’s strike in the 63rd minute gave Shrewsbury a 2-0 lead.











Shrewsbury saw off a late challenge from hosts Salford to emerge 3-1 winners as Okenabirhie got on the scoresheet in both halves of the game.



The 22-year old however praised Docherty for his excellent strike and said the second goal came at a crucial time as it doubled the away side’s lead.





“It was good to get that opening goal that settled us down and that gave us the platform to go on and win.



“It was a great goal from Docherty and it was at a time when we needed it. It was a deserved goal that was part of a good win”, Okenabirhie told Shrewsbury Town’s official website.



Docherty is joined Shrewsbury from Rangers on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2018 and has played a crucial role for the Blues so far this season.



The Scotland Under-21 international has made 13 League One appearances for Shrewsbury and has scored three goals from midfield.