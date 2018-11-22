XRegister
22/11/2018 - 15:30 GMT

He’s Talented – Former Premier League Star Says Everton Man Best Player Outside Top Six Clubs

 




Craig Burley thinks that Everton forward Richarlison is the best player outside the top six clubs in the Premier League, owing to his performances for the Toffees and Brazil recently.

Richarlison made the switch to Merseyside from Watford on a blockbuster deal in the summer when Everton decided to splurge an initial £35m on him.




Despite the debate surrounding his price-tag, the talented Brazilian has quickly hit the ground running at Goodison Park under Marco Silva this term.

Richarlison has scored six goals and registered an assist from his 10 appearances in the Premier League so far this season and subsequently earned himself a call-up to the Brazil squad in September; he has now scored three times for the Selecao.
 


Burley, who started his senior career at Chelsea, thinks that Richarlison is the best player outside the top six clubs in the Premier League, with the Brazilian instantly springing to mind when asked.

“I’m just going to say, off the top of my head, I’m going to say Richarlison at Everton”, Burley said on ESPN FC.


“He’s young, he's talented.

"He came with a big price-tag, but so far, and he scored for Brazil in the friendly, he is producing the goods for Marco Silva at Everton.”

Richarlison scored the only goal during Brazil’s win over Cameroon in a friendly on Tuesday and will return to action for Everton against newly-promoted Cardiff City on Saturday.
 