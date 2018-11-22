XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/11/2018 - 22:34 GMT

I Believe He Will Stay – Sunderland Boss Confident On Bristol City Target

 




Sunderland manager Jack Ross hopes that Bristol City target Josh Maja will remain at the club beyond January, though he concedes that some elements are there which are beyond his control.

The 19-year-old has already hit double figures, scoring eleven goals in 20 matches, and also providing his team-mates with two assists.




And that has helped leverage his value among possible suitors, with Bristol City sending scout to watch the game against Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

Ross believes that reports of interest in top players is part and parcel of the game, whether they are entirely true or not.
 


Ross hopes that his club tie the player down with a new contract, though he admits that there are certain elements that are beyond his control, and sometimes offers may come that are tough for the club to turn down.

"I think this is just part of modern day football – when players do well naturally they become the subject of speculation and there’s always going to be parts of that that are accurate and parts that are inaccurate. It just goes with the territory", Ross said at a press conference.


"I think I said post-match Saturday that I still believe he will remain at the club beyond his current deal.

"There will certainly be some elements there out of my control in terms of if there was an offer that came in that the club believed they couldn’t turn down, it’s very different then.

"But certainly at the moment, the conversations I’ve had with Josh, I know he’s very happy I know he enjoys it and I know he believes it’s an environment that he’s improving in, so I’m still confident he will remain at the club."

Maja is in the final year of his contract and is yet to put pen-to-paper to a new deal.
 