I Feel Very Sad For Jamal Blackman – Marcelo Bielsa Says Chelsea Loanee Would Have Played

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed Jamal Blackman was set to play in the Whites’ Championship fixture against Bristol City on Saturday.



Blackman suffered a broken tibia on Friday while playing for the Leeds Under-23 side against Birmingham City and has returned to his parent club Chelsea.











Leeds’ resources are stretched at the moment as Bailey Peacock-Farrell has a knee injury and is also likely to miss the game against Bristol City.



Bielsa admits that he feels bad for what happened to Blackman, especially after the custodian had shown the willingness to adapt.





“Blackman was going to be the starter in this coming game”, Bielsa said in the press conference ahead of Leeds’ clash against Bristol City.



“I’m very sad for him because of what happened to him, because he’s a great human being a great person, a great goalkeeper.



“He did a huge effort to do what we asked him to do.



“To give you an example, he lost 12 kilos.



“This indicates his level of application as a professional.



“And he was a great team-mate for the other players and for us as staff.



“When he won the opportunity to start a game, he got injured.



“Of course I’m sad for the team, the club, but I’m especially sad for him because the destiny is unfair for him.”



Blackman underwent a successful operation after returning to Chelsea and will begin his rehabilitation process.



The 25-year old featured twice in the EFL Cup for Leeds and but was used as a back-up for Peacock-Farrell in the Championship.



With Blackman gone and Peacock-Farrell a doubt, Leeds could hand Kamil Miazek a chance in goal come Saturday.