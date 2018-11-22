I Felt Like Benjamin Button At Manchester United – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he had a good time at Old Trafford and admits he misses playing with his former team-mates.



Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United from Paris Saint-German in July 2016 and spent more than a year there before he left for LA Galaxy in March 2018.











The former Sweden international was 35 when he moved to the Premier League, but he did not let age be a factor as he turned out to be a key player for the Red Devils.



Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for Manchester United and helped the club lift the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his first season.





The 37-year old said he was pleased to guide some of the younger players at Manchester United during his spell with the club and revealed that they made him feel like Benjamin Button.



"I miss all of them. I had a fantastic time at United”, Ibrahimovic told BBC.



“Wazza [Wayne Rooney], Michael Carrick, then the young guys that wanted to show the world who they are by playing football and they had a lot of hunger to show.



“I had a good time because I got to know everyone, I was the mature guy with all these guys who were not mature.



"They made me feel like Benjamin Button.



"I was getting younger and younger, then unfortunately I got my injury.”



Ibrahimovic has taken the MLS by storm and has mustered 22 goals in 27 appearances for LA Galaxy.



He has recently been linked with a return to AC Milan.