06 October 2018

22/11/2018 - 22:50 GMT

I Was Told This At Swansea And It's Stayed With Me – Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies has revealed advice from Swansea City which has stuck in his mind and he believes young players should take on board.

The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Welsh giants and had hard work drilled into him.




After making an impact at Swansea, Davies moved to Tottenham and has clocked up a total 142 appearances for Spurs, across all competitions.

Davies has continued to work hard to make sure he remains firmly in Mauricio Pochettino's plans and insists it was drilled into him at Swansea.
 


The Spurs star says he was told at Swansea that if players with talent do not work hard, then others, who lack the same amount of talent but do work hard, will come out on top.

“I always remember being told, in fact, it was on the wall at Swansea’s training ground, ‘hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’", Davies told his club's official website.


"That has always stuck with me.

"It’s true as well.

"I’m not the most talented player in the world but hard work has got me to where I am and that sometimes shines through.

"It’s something I really believe in.”

Davies will hope to feature once again at the back when his team take on Chelsea this weekend.
 