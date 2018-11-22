If Chelsea Had Not Agreed, Maurizio Sarri Wouldn’t Have Gone – Napoli Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that he would not have let Maurizio Sarri out of his contract had Chelsea not agreed to not poach players from the San Paolo.



The Serie A giants sacked Sarri at the end of last season and brought in Carlo Ancelotti, but Sarri continued to be contracted to the San Paolo outfit.











Chelsea had to conduct a long and arduous set of negotiations to wriggle Sarri out of his Napoli contract and agreed not to sign any players from the Italian side after getting their hands on Jorginho.



De Laurentiis is known for being one of the craftiest negotiators in Italy and insisted that he personally does the contracts of his employees in order to serve his interests.





He admits that had Chelsea not agreed to his demands to not poach Napoli for players, he would not have allowed Sarri to break his contract.



De Laurentiis told Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno: “I do the contracts in order to assert my rights, as I did with Sarri.



“I could have held firm if he and Chelsea had not signed a deal to not sign some players [from Napoli].



“Being a good and capable guy, he is doing well in England.”



Sarri has made a brilliant start to the season in England and his Chelsea side are currently third in the Premier League table.

