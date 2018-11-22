It Depends – Marcelo Bielsa Won’t Put Pressure On Chelsea Loanee Izzy Brown

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has stressed that it is wrong to expect Izzy Brown to return to the team so soon after spending a year out of football.



The midfielder joined Leeds from Chelsea last summer on a season-long loan deal, but the Whites were aware of his knee problems when they took him to Elland Road.











Brown has recovered from his knee issues and has returned to the training pitch, with Leeds hopeful that he will be fit enough to play during the latter half of the season.



However, Bielsa remains cautious about the return date of the midfielder and insisted that it is important to take into account that the Chelsea loanee has not played football for a year.





He stressed that a lot will depend on how quickly Brown adapts to Leeds’ requirements and conceded that it would be wrong to assume that he would seamlessly return to football.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “Izzy Brown hasn’t played in the last year.



“So now he’s well. He has to be well to start now, to train as a footballer.



"But now I don’t know how long it will take for him to find his level again.



"It depends on his capacity to adapt.



“And it depends on his capacity to be a member of the team.



“But we can’t ignore the fact that a player who hasn't played a game in the last year, we can’t expect him to resolve his lack of activity in a short time.”



Leeds are hoping Brown will emerge as a good option for the second half of the season as they look to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

