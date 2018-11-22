It Feels Great – Former Rangers Star On Return of European Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Sasa Papac has revealed that he is delighted with the Gers making a return to continental competition in the Europa League this term.



Papac, who spent six illustrious years with Rangers in Glasgow, returned to Scotland for Kris Boyd’s testimonial game at Rugby Park last Saturday.











The full-back turned out for a Rangers Euro XI under the guidance of former Gers manager and Hall of Fame striker Ally McCoist, as they lost 6-3 against a Kilmarnock XI.



Papac, who retired from professional football in 2012, admitted that he was happy to return to Scotland and revealed that he is delighted with Rangers being back in Europe this season.





The Bosnian also added that the support is still fantastic from the faithful and insisted that it will be interesting to watch the current crop of players develop throughout the season.



“The support is great and now I’m one from the supporters and it was great to see all the lads”, Papac told the Rangers Podcast.



“I really enjoy when I meet with the lads.



"It’s great to see in this stage Rangers you know, especially when you see Europa League games is back again at Ibrox, it is great.



“The league is also, we’re going good, we will see how this team grow up this season.



"It will be very interesting to see that.”



Papac won eight trophies during his six-year long spell in Scotland with Rangers and was a central figure at Ibrox during that time.

