06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/11/2018 - 22:53 GMT

Keep Calm, Don’t Change Too Much, Leeds Star Tells Team-mates Ahead of Bristol City Game

 




Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez has stressed the need for his team to stay calm and not change too much as they look to bounce back against Bristol City this weekend.

The Whites lost their last match, against West Bromwich Albion 4-1, one of the worst losses of the season, and are looking to bounce back to get their promotion push back on track.




The task though appears to be difficult as Hernandez himself admits because his side will be playing against a very good side in the form of Bristol City.

The 33-year-old though insists that his team know what they need to do and have been working hard on the training pitch.
 


The fact that the Whites will be playing at home in front of their fans is going to be an additional motivation for the players, Hernandez admitted.

“We’re coming up against a good team in Bristol City, we’ve talked a lot this week and worked a lot on the training pitch", Hernandez told his club's official website.


"We need to keep calm and not change too much.

"We know what we have to do on the pitch, we know our style and spirit and we’ve shown on the pitch in most of the games that we can beat every opponent.

"This is the way, this is our mentality and we are at home in front of our fans which is the motivation for us.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa gave his players days off over the international break and will hope it has refreshed them.
 