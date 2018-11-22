Leeds United Emergency Loan Likely To Be From Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are currently rated as more likely to grab a goalkeeper on an emergency loan from a Premier League club than one from Championship rivals.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is grappling with an injury crisis as, hot on the heels of Jamal Blackman breaking his leg and returning to parent club Chelsea, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has injured his knee.











The Yorkshire giants could turn to Kamil Miazek or Will Huffer, but have asked the EFL for permission to sign a senior goalkeeper on an emergency loan deal.



They have been linked with West Brom's Jonathan Bond but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, at present it appears a loan from a Premier League club is more likely.





If Leeds can reach an agreement to sign a goalkeeper, he could arrive on a seven-day loan deal.



But Leeds need to complete the signing before noon on Friday for the new arrival to be able to line up between the sticks against Bristol City on Saturday.



Blackman had been due to start ahead of Peacock-Farrell against the Robins, until his injury.



Leeds are expected to look to sign a goalkeeper on a longer term basis in January.

