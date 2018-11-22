Leeds United Eye West Brom Star As Emergency Loan Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could move to sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from West Brom on an emergency loan.



The Whites have been hit by a goalkeeping injury crisis, with number 1 Bailey Peacock-Farrell having picked up a knee injury in training.











Jamal Blackman, who had been on loan from Chelsea, broke his leg in Under-23s action, meaning his season is over and he is unable to replace Peacock-Farrell.



Third choice shot-stopper Kamil Miazek could start against Bristol City on Saturday, while Will Huffer is another option.





But Leeds have applied to the EFL for permission to make an emergency short-term loan signing.



They could snap up someone on a seven-day deal and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bond is a potential target.



Leeds have until noon on Friday to get someone through the door in time for them to feature against Bristol City.



The Whites have already made signing another goalkeeper in the January transfer window a priority.

