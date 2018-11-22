Leeds United Move Sped Up My Return From Injury – Izzy Brown

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Izzy Brown feels that his move to the club from Chelsea on loan helped to speed up his return from injury.



Brown, who suffered a horrific cruciate ligament injury last season, finally returned to action after playing 45 minutes during Leeds Under-23s' 3-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Friday.











The midfielder is one of the most highly-rated loanees at Stamford Bridge and is no stranger to the Championship or Yorkshire after helping Huddersfield Town to promotion in 2017.



Despite him scoring and being involved in a touchline brawl during the Terriers’ 2-1 win over rivals Leeds in February 2017, Brown has been made more than welcome at Elland Road by the fans who once jeered him.





Brown admitted that he now feels more important and wanted by the team after making the switch to Leeds in the summer.



The 21-year-old also added that the move away from Stamford Bridge helped him quicken his recovery since he had something to realistically aim at and strive for at Elland Road.



“For sure [the move to Leeds helped me recover better]”, Brown told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“When I’m here I feel like I’m important to the team and the fans around the city.



"When I go out in Leeds I’ve got people asking me ‘when are you back?’.



“It seems like people are a bit excited about me.



"I feel like I’m wanted here.”



Brown is expected to feature for the Whites Under-23s against Sheffield United on Monday before he is back in contention for a place in the first team under Marcelo Bielsa.

