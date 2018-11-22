Manuel Pellegrini Hoping Declan Rice Will Pen New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he hopes Hammers midfielder Declan Rice will sign a contract extension with the club.



Rice’s contract with West Ham expires in the summer of 2019 and the player is yet to extend his deal with the east London side.











The versatile midfielder has made nine appearances for West Ham in the Premier League so far this season and has emerged as a key cog in the system under Pellegrini.



Pellegrini admits that Rice is an important player and is hoping the club can convince him to stay beyond his current deal.





“I think that Declan is a very important player", Pellegrini told a press conference.



“I am sure he will continue improving as a player.



"He has a contract, I hope they will reach an agreement but I cannot say what is happening at this moment.”



Rice has made 44 appearances for the Hammers in his career and has successfully transitioned from a centre-back to a defensive midfielder under Pellegrini this season.



The Hammers have bounced back after a slow start to the Premier League season that saw them lose their opening four league games and Rice’s performances in midfield have played a big role.