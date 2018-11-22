XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/11/2018 - 14:03 GMT

Manuel Pellegrini Hoping Declan Rice Will Pen New Deal

 




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he hopes Hammers midfielder Declan Rice will sign a contract extension with the club.

Rice’s contract with West Ham expires in the summer of 2019 and the player is yet to extend his deal with the east London side.




The versatile midfielder has made nine appearances for West Ham in the Premier League so far this season and has emerged as a key cog in the system under Pellegrini.

Pellegrini admits that Rice is an important player and is hoping the club can convince him to stay beyond his current deal.
 


“I think that Declan is a very important player", Pellegrini told a press conference.

“I am sure he will continue improving as a player.


"He has a contract, I hope they will reach an agreement but I cannot say what is happening at this moment.”

Rice has made 44 appearances for the Hammers in his career and has successfully transitioned from a centre-back to a defensive midfielder under Pellegrini this season.

The Hammers have bounced back after a slow start to the Premier League season that saw them lose their opening four league games and Rice’s performances in midfield have played a big role.

 