Marcelo Bielsa Confirms Why He Gave Leeds United Players Time Off

Marcelo Bielsa has explained his reasons for giving the Leeds United players who were not on international duty during the break several days off.



Leeds went into the break on the back of a rare and heavy defeat this season at the hands of West Brom. However, they remain third in the league table and firmly in contention for promotion from the Championship.











Earlier in the season, Bielsa used the international break to drill his tactics into his players through strenuous training sessions, but his approach this time around was different.



The Leeds players, who were not on national team duty, were given four days off and Bielsa feels it was a necessary break as the Whites are set to embark on a challenging and physically demanding schedule until the end of the year.





He indicated that his players were in desperate need of the break in order to recharge their batteries.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “From now until the end of December we are facing nine games.



“We play every three or four days, that’s why the player had four days off.



"It was a necessary pause that they needed.



“Obviously I’m talking about the players who are not international ones.”



Leeds will return to action this weekend with a home game against Bristol City.

