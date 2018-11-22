Marko Arnautovic Is Happy Here – West Ham Boss Dismisses Exit Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has dismissed thoughts Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic could look to leave the club.



Arnautovic, who was linked with a move away from West Ham in the summer, has carried his good run of form from last season into the new campaign under Pellegrini this term.











The 29-year-old has scored five goals from his 10 appearances in the Premier League and helped Austria snatch a late 2-1 win over Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League last Sunday.



Arnautovic’s brother Danijel, who is also his agent, has hinted at a potential move away from east London for the Austrian after stating the player’s desire to play and compete at a higher level.





However, Pellegrini calmed the situation by dismissing the exit talk and claimed that the player is happy at the club.



The Hammers boss also added that Arnautovic has yet to hint at any discomfort at West Ham and commented that the forward’s agent can say what he wants.



“He is a West Ham player, he has a contract here, he is happy here”, Pellegrini told a press conference.



“I don’t think that Marko is thinking about anything other than West Ham.



“I can’t tell everyone what to say.



"Marko has not said anything to me but his agent can say what he wants.”



West Ham will return to action in the Premier League on Saturday when they host league leaders Manchester City at the London Stadium.

