Mauricio Pochettino Eyeing Massive Boost From Stadium Move

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is sure that Spurs moving into their new stadium next year will prove to be a huge boost to all associated with the club.



Spurs, who were supposed to move into their new stadium this year, have been drained emotionally and financially due to the delay in proceedings as they continue to play at Wembley this season.











However, the Tottenham faithful have been handed positive news ahead of the meeting with Chelsea on Saturday, which suggests that the new White Hart Lane could be ready for hosting games as early as January.



Pochettino, who has had to wait for a long while to move into Tottenham’s new home, revealed that he visited the stadium and admitted that everyone is excited for a new chapter in the history of the club.





The Spurs boss also claimed that his team moving into the new stadium will prove to be a huge boost for all associated with Tottenham, including the players and supporters.



“Yesterday afternoon we were there, checking the facilities, the changing rooms and everything, we are so excited, we cannot wait to move there”, Pochettino said in a press conference, ahead of the meeting with Chelsea on Saturday.



“We understand that is it a fantastic project for the future of the club that will be forever.



"To wait maybe one or two months more, we need to have patience.



“We are so disappointed because we expect to play in 2018 and it should be ready for play before the end of the year but that is not going to be possible.



“And we need to wish and hope that in January or February we can move there and it will be a fantastic moment for everyone, the supporters, the players.



“It will be a massive boost”, he added.



Tottenham will be looking to make sure they are in a good place on the pitch when they move into their new ground.

