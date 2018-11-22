Now Games Coming Thick And Fast, Celtic Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has dismissed the thought that the Christmas period is the most intense time for the Bhoys, but admits the schedule is much tighter.



Club football returns this weekend as the Scottish champions prepare to take on Hamilton Academical at Douglas Park on Saturday.











The match this weekend is just the start of a busy schedule to come over the course of the next one-and-a-half months as Brendan Rodgers's side prepare for the festive period.



Tierney, who missed international duty with Scotland because of an injury concern, insists that he hopes to be back as soon as this weekend and try to be part of all the matches that come during the course of the next month.





On the issue of intensity, the 21-year-old was quoted as saying by his club's official site: “Every part of our season is intense.



"The first part is intense because we need to qualify for European football.



“The middle part, which is now, is intense because of all these games – we have a cup final and more Europa League group-stage games.



"And then, later in the season, it’s the business end.



"Every part of the season is intense, but as far as games go, this part of the season is probably the tightest schedule we’ve got.



"The games come thick and fast and I’m looking forward to every one of them.”



Tierney has so far featured in as many as 26 games for Celtic this season, providing his team-mates with five assists.

