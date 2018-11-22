PHOTO: Leeds United Supremo Meets Inter Shareholder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has met with his Inter shareholder Erick Thohir and presented him with a Whites shirt during the meeting.



Radrizzani, who bought Leeds from Massimo Cellino last year, is continuing to network amongst the football world.











The meeting with Thohir, who is the minority owner of Inter in Serie A, was brought to light when Radrizzani posted a picture of them holding up a Leeds shirt, which the Indonesian had originally put on Instagram.



The Leeds supremo also revealed that he is looking forward to hosting Thohir at Elland Road in 2019.



Great to see you @erickthohir 💛💙 looking forward to have you at Elland Road next year pic.twitter.com/22T0zx22zQ — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 22, 2018



“Great to see you Erick Thohir, looking forward to have you at Elland Road next year”, Radrizzani wrote on Twitter while posting the picture of the duo with the Leeds shirt.



Leeds have recently confirmed a friendly against Manchester United next summer in Australia.



It remains to be seen whether Radrizzani might use his connection with Thohir to arrange a clash against Inter.



The Whites will next host Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road as they aim to get back to winning ways in order to push for promotion.

