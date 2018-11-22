Premier League Our Priority, Arsenal Boss Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted that the Gunners have prioritised the Premier League this season, but insists they will remain competitive across all competitions.



Emery, who took over at the Emirates in the summer following Arsene Wenger’s departure, has endured a roller-coaster start to the new Premier League season.











The Gunners suffered two straight defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively, before knitting together a seven-game winning streak in the league.



However, the stellar winning run came to an end against Crystal Palace during the 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park last month and Arsenal have suffered subsequent draws with Liverpool and Wolves in the Premier League since then.





Despite dropping a few points in recent weeks, Arsenal continue to remain in fifth and in contention for a Champions League qualification berth at the end of the season.



Emery admits that the Gunners have prioritised the Premier League and a top four finish this season, but insisted that they will remain competitive across all competitions including the domestic cup tournaments.



"The Premier League is our priority, and our objective in terms of the table is to finish in the top four”, Emery told the club’s official website.



"The club wants to return to Europe’s top club competition which is the Champions League, and we have two opportunities by which to do that – one is the Premier League, and the other is the Europa League, because obviously you qualify by winning that competition.



“Both are very difficult but we want to ensure we perform the best we can on both fronts.



"At the same time, every competition where there’s a title up for grabs is important and that counts for the two domestic cup competitions as well.”



Arsenal will next face Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League on Sunday as they aim to keep up with rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for a Champions League berth.

