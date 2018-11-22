XRegister
06 October 2018

22/11/2018 - 14:18 GMT

Probably He’ll Play – Marcelo Bielsa Indicates Third Choice Goalkeeper To Face Bristol City

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has hinted at a potential debut for Kamil Miazek against Bristol City on Saturday after Bailey Peacock-Farrell picked up an injury in training.

The Whites could well be forced to hand a debut to Miazek on Saturday due to the potential unavailability of Peacock-Farrell, while Jamal Blackman has a broken leg.




Peacock-Farrell, who has played every single minute of the Whites’ Championship campaign, picked up an injury during training on Wednesday after Blackman had suffered a broken tibia while playing for Leeds Under-23s last week.

The situation offers a tricky challenge for Bielsa as he is now left with only the third-choice shot-stopper Miazek, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.
 


Bielsa hinted that he could call up Miazek to make his debut against Bristol City on Saturday after confirming that Peacock-Farrell is almost certainly out of contention due to a knee injury.

“It will be difficult for Peacock-Farrell to play because yesterday at the end of the training session he had a problem with his knee and probably won’t be able to play”, Bielsa said in a press conference.


“Probably Kamil will play.

"I can’t tell you about the possibility of bringing someone in”, he added.

Miazek joined Leeds United as a free agent in the summer of 2017 after he was released by Polish second tier side Chojniczanka Chojnice.
 