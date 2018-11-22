Rangers Talent Dubbed Cracking Little Player By League Two Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Bury boss Ryan Lowe admits that on-loan Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has not had the opportunity to show his true ability yet, but believes that the Scottish youngster is a special player.



Barjonas joined the League Two side on a short-term loan deal from Rangers in August, but has not been able to nail down a regular spot in the starting line-up.











The 19-year old has made just four appearances in League Two, all of them as a substitute, and all three of his starts for the club have come in the EFL Trophy.



“He’s been good for us, he’s had his ups and downs, he’s a cracking little player, he’s just not had that opportunity as yet”, Lowe told reporter Derek Clark.





Barjonas made five appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers last season and was sent out on loan to get regular first-team action.



His loan deal is due to end in the January transfer window and it remains to be seen if Bury will look to secure an extension.



Barjonas made his Rangers debut in May 2017 and appeared nine times for the Light Blues before his loan move to Bury.

