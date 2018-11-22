XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/11/2018 - 11:37 GMT

Sometimes He’s Untouchable – Chelsea Loanee Lauds Leeds Team-mate




Leeds United attacking midfielder Izzy Brown, on loan at the club from Chelsea, has revealed that Whites team-mate Samu Saiz is sometimes untouchable on the training pitch.

Brown has recovered from a cruciate ligament injury and played 45 minutes for the Leeds Under-23 squad on Friday when they took on Birmingham City.




When fully match fit, Brown is likely to compete with Saiz for a first team spot and was signed to provide cover for the player, but has revealed that he is in awe of what the Spaniard’s technical prowess.

“Technically he’s unbelievable", Brown told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


“Some days in training you can’t tackle him", the Chelsea man added.

Saiz, who has made 16 appearances in the Championship for Leeds this term, has been criticised of late for failing to hit last season's heights.


Brown is yet to make his debut for the Leeds first team and will hope to achieve that in the coming days as the Whites will play three times in seven days starting from Saturday.

Leeds dropped to third in the Championship table before the international break and will look to get back to the top when they return to action against Bristol City.

 