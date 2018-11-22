XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/11/2018 - 21:28 GMT

Stay In Italy – Azzurri Legend’s Advice For Chelsea Targeted Midfield Prodigy

 




Former Italy World Cup winner Giancarlo Antognoni has urged Chelsea linked midfielder Sandro Tonali to continue playing in Italy.

The Serie B star was part of the Azzurri squad during the last international break and has been tipped to become the next great midfielder to emerge from Italy.




Drawing comparisons with Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, Tonali has been on the radar of European bigwigs such as Chelsea and Monaco and has also been linked with all the top Serie A clubs such as Juventus, Inter and Roma.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has already indicated that he would prefer to sell the youngster to a top Italian side and Antognoni also feels staying in Italy could be the best decision for the 18-year-old as well.
 


He believes that Tonali will develop better in Italy and feels he has time on his side to move to a big European powerhouse later in his career.

Antognoni told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “If I can offer advice, I would suggest he stays in Serie A.


“Our league is challenging, it requires a young man to grow up quickly and there is time for him to go abroad.

“From what I have seen, Tonali has the personality and is ready for the big leap in his career.”

Juventus are reportedly trying to sign him in January and leave him on loan at Brescia for the rest of the season.
 