XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/11/2018 - 13:59 GMT

Stoke Boss Gary Rowett Plotting £5m Raid On Former Club Birmingham

 




Gary Rowett is set to January raid on his former club Birmingham City for striker Che Adams in order to boost the firepower in his Stoke City squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Stoke are 14th in the Championship table at the moment, but are very much still in with a chance to get into the promotion mix as they are just six points behind sixth-placed Derby County.




Rowell is plotting to strengthen his squad in the January window in order to compete for promotion back to the Premier League and his top priority is to get a striker.

And the Stoke boss will raid his former club Birmingham and look to snare Adams away from Blues in the January transfer window.
 


Rowett is preparing to slap in a bid worth £5m for the striker, who has scored eight Championship goals this season for 12th place Birmingham.

The 22-year-old scored the winner against Stoke in October and Birmingham are expected to be reluctant to lose such a key player in the middle of the season.


But Rowett is expected to push forward with his attempt to sign Adams as he wants more firepower in his Stoke team, who have scored just 19 goals so far this season.

Their last two games against Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest were also goalless draws and the Stoke manager is aware that he needs to add goals to his squad.
 