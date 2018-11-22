Stoke Boss Gary Rowett Plotting £5m Raid On Former Club Birmingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary Rowett is set to January raid on his former club Birmingham City for striker Che Adams in order to boost the firepower in his Stoke City squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Stoke are 14th in the Championship table at the moment, but are very much still in with a chance to get into the promotion mix as they are just six points behind sixth-placed Derby County.











Rowell is plotting to strengthen his squad in the January window in order to compete for promotion back to the Premier League and his top priority is to get a striker.



And the Stoke boss will raid his former club Birmingham and look to snare Adams away from Blues in the January transfer window.





Rowett is preparing to slap in a bid worth £5m for the striker, who has scored eight Championship goals this season for 12th place Birmingham.



The 22-year-old scored the winner against Stoke in October and Birmingham are expected to be reluctant to lose such a key player in the middle of the season.



But Rowett is expected to push forward with his attempt to sign Adams as he wants more firepower in his Stoke team, who have scored just 19 goals so far this season.



Their last two games against Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest were also goalless draws and the Stoke manager is aware that he needs to add goals to his squad.

