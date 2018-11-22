Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Trusting In Robust January Transfer Window Plan

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that his side have a plan in place for the January transfer window and will not simply ramp up their work because their players have been linked with other clubs.



Academy recruits such as Denver Hume and Josh Maja are yet to sign new contracts with the club, in spite of their deals expiring in the summer.











The 42-year-old manager has time and again expressed his desire to keep hold of the key youngsters and insists that he is remaining calm over the new contracts.



As far as his preparations for the January transfer window are concerned, Ross says players being linked with other clubs cannot affect the plan which should already be in place.





"That’s a good question. I think to a degree, yes", Ross told a press conference when asked about the speculation and contract situations affecting the January window plans.



"But I think what we try and do is have a fairly robust plan in place anyway. So, the work that goes on between one window to the next has to be consistent.



"I don’t think you can just ramp up that work because you might lose players.



"I think you always have to have an awareness of what might be available, what might fit with what you need and what might fit from a budget point of view.



"We’ve put a team in place that does that.



"Yes, losing players would obviously change how quickly we needed ones in a particular position, but it doesn’t really affect the planning side of things."



Youngster Josh Maja has attracted attention from Championship club Bristol City in recent weeks.

