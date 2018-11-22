Tottenham Scouts Run Rule Over Liverpool Target, Could Enter Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur ran the rule over Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella during Italy’s friendly against the United States earlier this week.



The 21-year-old Italy midfielder has been on the radar of several top clubs over the last year and his future at Cagliari has been under the scanner for months.











Apart from the bigwigs of Italian football – Juventus, Roma and Inter –, Barella has also been in the sight of clubs in Europe such as Liverpool and Ligue 1 giants Monaco.



Tottenham have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder and there are suggestions the north London side are ramping up their interest in the Italian.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, scouts from Tottenham were in attendance in Genk when Italy beat the United States 1-0 in a friendly to watch Barella in action for the Azzurri.



The midfielder is claimed to have impressed the Tottenham scouts and they are expected to file a positive report with the club.



Tottenham are increasing their scouting on the Italy international and are considering making a move for him.



Cagliari have knocked back offers for Barella over the last year and are said to value him at around €50m.

