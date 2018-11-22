West Ham Star Best Player Outside Top Six Clubs, Former Hammer Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United midfielder Stewart Robson feels that Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic is the best player outside the top six clubs in the Premier League, dubbing the Austrian a threat to anyone.



Arnautovic, who joined West Ham from Stoke City in the summer of 2017, has quickly established himself as the talisman at the London Stadium.











The Austrian was directly involved in 17 goals in the Premier League last season as the Hammers pulled off an uphill task in the relegation scrap to survive in the end under David Moyes.



Arnautovic has been a stellar performer under Manuel Pellegrini so far this term as well, after having scored five goals from his 10 appearances in the Premier League.





Robson is of the view that Arnautovic is the best player outside the top six in England’s top flight ,while supporting his claim by reiterating on the fact that he is a real threat to anybody on his day.



“It’s a hard one, but I’m going to say a player that is key to West Ham surviving”, Robson told ESPN FC, when asked the question about the best player outside the top six.



“In the last year I think he has been excellent for West Ham, Arnautovic, yes he can be a problem child at times.



“But when he is playing at his very best, and he has done that for West Ham on numerous occasions over the last year or so, he’s a real threat to anybody.”



West Ham will be banking on Arnautovic’s firepower when they host league leaders Manchester City at the London Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

