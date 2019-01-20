I Wouldn’t Change – Former Leeds Star Wouldn’t Pick Kiko Casilla At Rotherham

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan says he would not drop Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in favour of new signing Kiko Casilla for next weekend's clash against Rotherham United.



Leeds lost 2-1 at Stoke City on Saturday to make it three defeats in their last four league games and the Whites are now under pressure to bounce back, with their lead at the top of the Championship table having been cut to a single point.











The Yorkshire giants have snapped up Casilla from Real Madrid and the Spaniard has been tipped to displace Peacock-Farrell between the sticks.



But Whelan thinks Peacock-Farrell was not at fault at Stoke and as such he would not drop him in favour of Casilla.





"Yes [I would stick with Peacock-Farrell]", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Stoke loss.



"I don't think he did too much wrong.





"He couldn't have done anything about the goals, I think that was just poor defending."



Casilla has been handed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road and will be keen to play regular football this term, having not managed an appearance for Real Madrid in the current campaign.

