XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/01/2019 - 21:36 GMT

I Wouldn’t Change – Former Leeds Star Wouldn’t Pick Kiko Casilla At Rotherham

 




Noel Whelan says he would not drop Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in favour of new signing Kiko Casilla for next weekend's clash against Rotherham United.

Leeds lost 2-1 at Stoke City on Saturday to make it three defeats in their last four league games and the Whites are now under pressure to bounce back, with their lead at the top of the Championship table having been cut to a single point.




The Yorkshire giants have snapped up Casilla from Real Madrid and the Spaniard has been tipped to displace Peacock-Farrell between the sticks.

But Whelan thinks Peacock-Farrell was not at fault at Stoke and as such he would not drop him in favour of Casilla.
 


"Yes [I would stick with Peacock-Farrell]", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Stoke loss.

"I don't think he did too much wrong.
 


"He couldn't have done anything about the goals, I think that was just poor defending."

Casilla has been handed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road and will be keen to play regular football this term, having not managed an appearance for Real Madrid in the current campaign.
 