XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/01/2019 - 22:24 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Throws Fringe Star Tottenham Career Lifeline

 




Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been thrown a lifeline by Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino following his appearance and assist in a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage over Fulham on Sunday.

Pochettino has seen his options reduced in recent weeks and has Harry Kane out injured, Heung-Mon Son away on international duty, while Mousa Dembele recently departed for China.




Tottenham had frozen Nkoudou out of the first team picture, but he was on the bench at Fulham and Pochettino brought him on in place of the injured Dele Alli with four minutes left.

Nkoudou provided the assist for Harry Winks' injury time winner and Pochettino admits if he keeps taking his chances when they come his way he will get more of them, indicating Nkoudou's Tottenham career may not yet be dead.
 


Asked at his post match press conference if Nkoudou has a future at Tottenham, Pochettino replied: "You know, at the moment, like other players, we struggle with players we have injured and of course he has the possibility to play.

"If we see the fixtures that we have ahead, we need him and all the players we had today. With all our injuries, with Sonny out, with Dembele out, still [Victor] Wanyama.
 


"I think many situations can arrive. I think we need all the players today.

"Of course he's disappointed because he didn't play too much until now, but now if there is the possibility like today and he shows this type of performance – I think the cross was perfect – of course he will have the possibility to play."

Nkoudou has been tipped for a move away from Tottenham in this month's transfer window as he looks to get his career back on track, but whether Spurs boss Pochettino will let him leave when he is wrestling with a stretched thin squad is unclear.
 