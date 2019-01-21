Absolute Garbage – Former Top Flight Star Blasts Maurizio Sarri For Player Criticism

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has lambasted Maurizio Sarri for his comments on the Chelsea squad during the aftermath of their demoralising defeat at Arsenal on Saturday.



The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates after struggling to settle down under the lights in north London, yet again.











Chelsea were convincingly beaten and their performance on the night irked Sarri as the Italian publicly criticised his players for their lack of mentality.



Sarri, who took over in the summer, even went on to claim the current Chelsea squad are a difficult bunch to motivate in the wake of their display in the London derby.





Despite the poor showing from the Chelsea players, Nicol feels that Sarri is equally responsible for the final outcome of the game and lambasted him for the post-match rant.



The former Reds defender even went on to claim Sarri must resign from his job if he is not capable of motivating the players at Stamford Bridge.





“Absolute garbage, do you know what? Resign [if you can’t motivate the players in the Chelsea squad]”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC show.



“If you’re telling me that you cannot motivate your players, then get out. You are in the wrong job.



“Don’t comment all this nonsense.



"Half of your job is to motivate your team, not just on a Saturday or whenever the game is, but during the week in training with keeping it interesting.



“Talking to your players, motivating your players. It’s not a case of turning up half an hour before the game and then trying to get them going.



“This is a process, this is what the best managers do. Do you see Liverpool not motivated or Manchester City or Arsenal? Spurs?”



Chelsea will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

