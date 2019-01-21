Away Allocation Sold Out For Leeds United Game, Rotherham United Confirm

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship outfit Rotherham United have confirmed that the away allocation of tickets for the Leeds United game have been sold out as they prepare for an exciting Yorkshire derby next Saturday.



The Millers are set to host their Yorkshire rivals at the New York Stadium next weekend, with the stakes being high due to it being a local derby.











The Whites always carry with them a high away following and the derby will be no different, with the away allocation already being sold out almost a week ahead of the match.



However, tickets still remain available for the home crowd as the club appeal to the supporters to buy tickets, which will be available until 12pm on Friday,





"Tickets for this highly-anticipated Yorkshire derby are selling well, with the away allocation now sold out", a statement on the club's official website revealed.



The first meeting between the two teams this season ended in a 2-0 win for Leeds.





Rotherham are in desperate need of points having lost three matches on the bounce and finding themselves just two points ahead of relegation battlers Reading.



Leeds on the other hand will look for a victory for reasons of their own, losing their last match against Stoke City and finding their lead at the top of the table curtailed to just one point.

