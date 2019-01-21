XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/01/2019 - 14:18 GMT

Fernando Llorente Will Deliver – Former Spurs Star Backs Striker If He Is Given Run

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has insisted that Fernando Llorente will find his rhythm for Spurs, if Mauricio Pochettino opts to stick with him.

The Spaniard made his first start in the Premier League this term during Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday in the Premier League.




However, things did not go according to script for the striker as he netted an own goal to give Fulham the lead as early as the 17th minute.

Despite falling behind quickly, Spurs completed a second half comeback courtesy of goals from Dele Alli and Harry Winks, who scored a late winner to secure maximum points in the end.
 


And although Llorente did more harm than good against the hosts in west London, Murphy feels the striker will eventually find his feet, if Pochettino can give him a good run of games in the starting eleven.

The former Spurs midfielder also stressed that Lucas Moura’s return from injury will subsequently provide Pochettino with a different approach in the absence of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.
 


“As we saw against Fulham, Llorente may take a little while to get up to speed because he has not played many games recently but, if Tottenham keep him in the team, he will find his rhythm again”, Murphy wrote in his column for the BBC.

“When Moura returns to full fitness, then his speed and ability to get behind defences can give Spurs a different threat, depending on what is needed for each game.”

Tottenham, who have a 1-0 lead on aggregate against Chelsea in the semi-final of the EFL Cup, will visit Stamford Bridge for the second leg clash on Thursday.
 