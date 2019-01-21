Former Tottenham Star Offers Spurs Transfer Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Murphy has told former club Tottenham Hotspur to watch for a chance to sign players this month, but only move for those already on their radar to avoid panic buys.



Spurs put the disappointment of losing to Manchester United at home behind them with a last-gasp win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday in the Premier League.











The north Londoners completed a second half comeback through goals from Dele Alli and a late winner from Harry Winks after Fernando Llorente’s own goal had given the hosts an early lead.



However, Mauricio Pochettino will be concerned with the growing list of absentees at Spurs after Alli picked up a hamstring problem towards the end of the game on Sunday.





The midfielder will join the likes of Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son, who is out on international duty, in the long list of players unavailable for selection at the club.



And Murphy feels that Tottenham must only sign someone who they have been scouting, if they wish to bring in reinforcements during the transfer window this month.





Murphy thinks Spurs should be in the market to make signings, but must avoid panic buys.



“As Pochettino said himself last week, I am not sure there are too many players out there of the quality Spurs want and need, especially willing to go in as a short-term fix”, Murphy wrote in a column for the BBC.



“Spurs should take a look at who is available, of course, but if they are going to make a signing before the window shuts, then it should be someone who is already in their planning – and not because of what has just happened.



“Not too many rushed signings end up working out and the situation Tottenham are in – in a strong position to finish in the top four, as well as in the last 16 of Europe and in both domestic cup competitions – they do not need to make any panic buys.”



Tottenham opened up a four-point lead over fourth-placed Chelsea, who lost to Arsenal, following the dramatic late win over Fulham on Sunday.

