06 October 2018

21/01/2019 - 21:39 GMT

I Really Like Him – Brendan Rodgers Picks Out Celtic Talent

 




Brendan Rodgers has lauded Celtic talent Ewan Henderson, admitting he is a big fan of the young midfielder, but stressing he must always look to add players from elsewhere rather than relying entirely on the academy.

Henderson, who is a product of the academy at Parkhead, remained on the bench as an unused substitute during Celtic’s 3-0 win over Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.




Despite not making his senior debut for the club, Henderson has been a regular in training with the first team so far this season.

And Rodgers lauded the midfielder by admitting Henderson is a player that he likes, while also complimenting the quality of other young players at Parkhead.
 


"We have some really talented young players here”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.

"Ewan Henderson is a player I really like.
 


"He's up training regularly with the first team, he has a wonderful view of the game and has a lot of maturation left in him.”

However, Rodgers also insisted Celtic are still planning to recruit quality players despite their academy brimming with potential at the moment.

"I always look to the players in the academy but, of course, a club like Celtic, you always have to be looking outside as well”, he continued.

"That is something that is ongoing. We want to bring in quality, that would be the message."

Celtic return to action in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday when they host relegation battlers St Mirren at Parkhead.
 