Jermain Defoe Wage As Much As Much Squad – Steve Clarke On Financial Gulf

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has lifted the lid on the financial gulf between Rangers and his team by indicating that Jermain Defoe’s weekly wage at Ibrox is the same as Killie’s weekly wage budget for the entire squad.



The Gers return to action in the Scottish Premiership when they face third-placed Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday as they aim to put the pressure on league leaders Celtic.











Both teams are separated by just a single point and a result in favour of the hosts could blow the title race wide open for the remainder of the second half of the season.



Ahead of their crucial league clash with Rangers, Clarke has lifted the lid on the financial gulf between Rangers and Kilmarnock by referring to the Gers’ recent signings.





Clarke revealed that Defoe’s wage at Ibrox is the same as Kilmarnock’s weekly wage budget for the entire squad at Rugby Park.



The Killie boss also insisted his team’s position in the table with such a limited budget in comparison to their rivals shows how well they have been performing.





"If you put it into isolation and take the Defoe one, if the figures are to be believed and I'm not talking about the high-end figures, the figure of £35,000 that is banded around, if that is the case and they are paying that for Jermain Defoe, to put that into context, that is the budget I have for my entire squad for a week”, Clarke was quoted as saying by STV.



"That shows you how well we are doing."



Kilmarnock will be buoyant after their 2-0 win over Forfar Athletic in a Scottish Cup tie on Saturday as they aim to continue their impressive run of form through to the second half of the season.

