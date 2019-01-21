Maurizio Sarri Has Right To Criticise – Former Premier League Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Nigel de Jong believes Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was right to criticise his Blues players for not being motivated enough during their defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.



The Blues lost 2-0 to the north London side in the Premier League, a result that saw the Gunners reduce the gap between the two sides to just three points.











Chelsea have not been consistent in recent weeks and have failed to win in three out of their last five games in all competitions.



Following the loss against Arsenal, Sarri revealed that it is hard to motivate his group of Chelsea players as he questioned their mentality.





There has been some criticism of Sarri hitting out in public, but De Jong feels the Chelsea players know Sarri well enough now and he has the right to criticise, be it in private or in the press.



“Normally when you hear something like that from a coach it probably is always the beginning of the end. We’ve seen it with former coaches, former managers with Chelsea”, De Jong said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Sunday.





“But knowing the personality that he is, I think Chelsea know it as well. I think up there they know what kind of personality he has.



“He comes over as an always calm, always relaxed, always with a cigarette in his mouth. He always likes having everything under control.



“But he can burst once in a while. And this was the perfect example.



“We’ve seen it before.



"I’ve seen it before in Italy and I think the players they know his personality because they are around him most of the time during the day if it is a training session or games.



“So I think he did it because he knew he could do it.



“You know they have the experienced players. So they are not kids anymore. They know exactly what’s going on.



“So if they do it publically or in the dressing room, hopefully it makes a difference.”



The Blues will next take on Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash and will hope to turn the tie in their favour and reach the final of the competition.