Now We’re Much Stronger – Rangers Star Hails Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Daniel Candeias is sure that both Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe have strengthened the Gers following their switch from the Premier League this month.



Steven Gerrard’s men emerged 3-2 winners against Finnish champions HJK Helsinki on Sunday as both Davis and Defoe were introduced for the first time at Ibrox in the friendly clash.











Candeias, who was introduced and awarded the captain’s armband at the interval, was not shy of heaping the praise on the quality offered by the experienced duo, who he is sure make Rangers even stronger.



The Portuguese revealed that both Defoe and Davis have enjoyed a warm welcome to the Old Firm giants and stressed the importance of their services during the second half of the season.





Candeias even went on to claim that the addition of both players will only strengthen Rangers and subsequently help them build on their impressive start to life under Gerrard.



“It has been a good welcome for the two guys and I think they are great players to come into the team”, Candeias told Rangers TV.





“The team is now stronger.



“We have had a good first six months of the season, and with these two great players, I think we are much stronger and can have a good second half of the season.”



Rangers, who had to postpone their Scottish Cup tie against Cowdenbeath due to a frozen pitch at the Central Park Stadium on Friday, return to action in the Premiership against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

