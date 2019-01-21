This Is Our Transfer Challenge – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says that the Bhoys' transfer challenge is finding players who can improve his side, but admits he remains wary of the squad size at Parkhead.



The Hoops cruised to a 3-0 win when they returned to action for the first time since the mid-season break against Airdrieonians in a Scottish Cup tie at Parkhead on Saturday.











Rodgers dished out opportunities to both Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah, who even managed to get on the scoresheet, to start their domestic campaign on the right note.



Despite already strengthening their squad with three new recruits during the transfer window this month, Rodgers revealed that Celtic are still open to swooping in for players that can improve the team.





However, Rodgers also admitted he is not a big fan of stockpiling players at the club and insisted he remains aware of the squad size at Parkhead.



"That's the challenge for us as a club, to find players to improve us”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.





"If you aren't spending a lot of money you always have to be careful not to stockpile players, I'm always conscious of that.



"But there are a number of areas we have consistently looked at to improve.



"We will always wait for quality, if you are going to bring in any players they have to be of real, genuine quality."



Celtic will be aiming to build on their win against Airdrieonians when they face St Mirren at Parkhead on Wednesday as the Premiership returns to action following the winter break in Scotland.

