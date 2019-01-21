This Is What We’ll Do – Steven Gerrard On Rangers’ Training Plans For Kilmarnock Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed the coaching staff will go easy on the Gers in training during the build up to the game against Kilmarnock after their hard-fought friendly win over HJK Helsinki.



The Light Blues returned to action for the first time after the mid-season break in Scotland during a friendly against Finnish champions HJK Helsinki at Ibrox on Sunday.











Rangers fought tooth and nail to emerge 3-2 winners in the end as Gerrard utilised the opportunity to field two different sets of starting elevens either side of the half time interval.



The Gers conjured up a commendable effort as the players clocked some much needed practice ahead of the crucial Premiership meeting with third-placed Kilmarnock on Wednesday at Rugby Park.





Killie are just a single point behind Rangers, who are level on points with Celtic at the top of the table, and could blow the title race wide open, if they manage to make the best use of home advantage.



Despite the magnitude of the fixture, Gerrard revealed the coaching staff at Ibrox will provide light sessions to the players ahead of Wednesday’s clash in a bid to keep them fresh and energetic ahead of the meeting with Kilmarnock.





“I think you will see a lot more intensity, a lot more purpose and energy about our performance on Wednesday because we will have two really light days now going into that”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“Yesterday we hit six or seven kilometres in the training session and really pushed them because we wanted to get game distance into them over yesterday and today and we have managed to do that.



“We will come off them now and hopefully be full of energy, intensity and aggression come Wednesday because that is how I like to play.”



Rangers’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie has been postponed to 30th January after a frozen pitch prevented the game from happening at Cowdenbeath last Friday.

