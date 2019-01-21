We Must Make Smart Conclusions – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski has admitted the Hammers must make smart conclusions by working out what went wrong against Bournemouth to bounce back quickly.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men failed to build on their impressive win over rivals Arsenal when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.











The Hammers produced a lacklustre display away from home as the hosts cruised to a comfortable win courtesy of second half goals from Callum Wilson and Joshua King.



In the wake of spurning an opportunity to climb up to seventh in the Premier League table, Fabianski admitted West Ham must make smart conclusions by analysing what went wrong against the Cherries to bounce back quickly.





The 33-year-old also insisted there is still a lot to play for this season and stressed the importance of remaining consistent to cope with the challenging nature of top flight football.



“That’s what the Premier League is all about – you have to stay consistent, especially mentally, because it’s a very demanding league. You can’t dwell on things mentally”, Fabianski told the club’s official website.





“The main thing is to make smart conclusions and work out what we did wrong and what we did well and focus on the things we have to improve.



“There are still lots of games to play and we have to push and get as much as we can from the rest of the season.”



West Ham will next face AFC Wimbledon away from home during their fourth round FA Cup tie on Saturday.

