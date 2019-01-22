Arsenal Put Serie A Goalkeeper On Target List

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero has emerged as a possible target for Arsenal for the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



Arsenal are only looking to bring in players this month on loan deals, but are expected to have money to play with at the end of the season.











The club will be forced to look in the market for a goalkeeper as Petr Cech has announced that he will retire at the end of the current campaign.



Bernd Leno remains the first choice between the sticks, but the club are now scouring the market for an understudy for the German from next season.





And according to Sky Italia, the Gunners have identified Sampdoria’s 22-year-old goalkeeper Audero as a possible target for next summer.



The young goalkeeper has been on loan at Sampdoria from Juventus and Samp have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.





Audero has been the first choice between the sticks at Sampdoria this season and could ask for guarantees from any club who want to sign him in the future.



It remains to be seen whether the Italian will be receptive to an offer from Arsenal, where he is expected to be number two to Leno.

