Arsenal Unlikely To Bring In Right-Back, Despite Hector Bellerin Blow

Arsenal are unlikely to bring in a new signing as cover in January for Hector Bellerin, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.



The Spanish full-back suffered a serious knee injury during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday.











Further diagnosis has revealed that he has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be out of action for the next eight to nine months.



Arsenal have already been struggling to bring in players in the January transfer window due to budgetary constraints and can only sign players on loan this month.





Bellerin’s injury has come as a fresh blow to Unai Emery, but according to the Press Association, the club are unlikely to allow him to bring in a replacement for the defender.



The Spaniard has been an important part of Emery’s plans this season and his injury is expected to be a serious blow to the Arsenal manager.





However, Arsenal believe that in Stephan Lichtsteiner, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Carl Jenkinson, Emery has the players to compensate for Bellerin’s loss this season.



The Gunners have been in talks with Barcelona for Denis Suarez in order to sign him on an initial loan deal but negotiations have dragged on.

